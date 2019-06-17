Heart Association in Baton Rouge hosting free art therapy classes for stroke survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Survivors of stroke have opportunities to creatively express themselves while also healing with free art therapy classes in the Red Stick.
The American Heart Associations is hosting Strokes for Stroke, two art therapy classes on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The classes will be held at the NeuroMedical Center, located at 10101 Park Rowe Avenue.
Participants will personalize their own version of a painting that will later be on display for the community in a traveling exhibit.
Space is limited, and survivors can sign up by either calling Lisa Comeaux at (225) 906-2756 or emailing her at LComeaux@nmcrehab.com. Family members are allowed to attend and assist during the class.
All art material will be provided.
Art therapy is used help stroke patients recover by creating images. Creating art uses the physical and cognitive sides of the brain. Medical experts say art therapy has shown promise in helping patients improve their verbal communication, depression and the physical pain associated with stroke.
