FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains return in typical summer weather pattern

The First Alert Forecast calls for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms Wednesday and Thursday, with highs both days in the low 90s. It looks a little drier Friday, with just isolated, mainly afternoon rains expected. Don’t forget, summer (the Northern Hemisphere Summer Solstice) officially begins at 10:54 a.m. Friday, June 21, and it will certainly feel like summer, with highs in the low 90s and feeling like the mid to upper 90s.