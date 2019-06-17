FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains return in typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We dealt with passing showers and a few thunderstorms Monday afternoon, including a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern portions of the WAFB area during the afternoon.
Monday’s rains will subside into the evening, but not come to a complete end overnight. Set rain chances at 20% Tuesday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the low 70s for the Red Stick. Scattered rains return Tuesday afternoon, with rain chances posted at 50% for the day. The day’s cloud cover and rains will keep many neighborhoods from reaching the 90s Tuesday.
The First Alert Forecast calls for scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms Wednesday and Thursday, with highs both days in the low 90s. It looks a little drier Friday, with just isolated, mainly afternoon rains expected. Don’t forget, summer (the Northern Hemisphere Summer Solstice) officially begins at 10:54 a.m. Friday, June 21, and it will certainly feel like summer, with highs in the low 90s and feeling like the mid to upper 90s.
Plan for a few passing, mainly afternoon rains Saturday and Sunday, with rain chances at 20% to 30% and highs again in the low 90s. The heat and humidity stays with us too, as reflected by morning minimums in the mid to upper 70s.
The forecast for the first half of next week reads much the same. Are you ready for about three more months of it?
