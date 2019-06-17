FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Don’t forget the umbrella

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ll want to keep an umbrella handy for the next couple of days with good rain chances in the forecast.
Isolated showers this morning will give way to widespread shower and t-storm activity by afternoon. Highs may briefly reach the upper 80°s before rains develop. The severe weather threat is fairly low the next couple of days, but not zero, and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. Rain chances will trend closer to summertime normals by midweek as the upper-level disturbance driving our good rain chances today and Tuesday slides to the east.
And by the end of the week and into the weekend, it looks as though high pressure will build along the Gulf Coast, resulting in a further decrease in rain chances and increasing heat. Highs will likely range from the low to mid 90°s through the weekend into the early part of next week.
