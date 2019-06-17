Baton Rouge EMS wins recognition from American Heart Association for heart attack response

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - They’re the first call you make in an emergency, and now, first responders in East Baton Rouge Parish are being honored for their work.
EMS workers in the parish received the Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award. The American Heart Association (AHA) gives the award out for improvements made for people going through severe heart attacks. That means EMS workers in the parish have improved how quickly they identify patients in serious trouble.
“This is about time. Time is muscle. This is a phrase we coined in the medical field when we talk about patients having heart attacks, and what we know is the longer we allow this time to pass, when a patient has a heart attack, their heart muscle dies,” said Jon Brazzel, an EMS unit commander.
This is the fifth year in a row Baton Rouge EMS has won the recognition
