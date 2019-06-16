Sorrento man killed in two-vehicle crash

CONVENT, La. (WAFB) - A Sorrento man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Convent, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on June 15, 2019, troopers started investigating the deadly crash on LA Hwy 44 south of LA Hwy 70 in St. James Parish. Victor Ingraham, 41, died in the crash.
Troopers report the crash happened while Ingraham was driving southbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2007 Honda Accord. At the same time, John Chauvin, 44, of Labadieville was driving northbound on LA Hwy 44 in a 2012 Ford F150.
Ingraham had passed another southbound vehicle in a no passing zone and after overtaking that vehicle, the Honda ran off the right side of the road. His car traveled off of the road and rotated across the northbound lane into the path of Chauvin’s Ford. The Honda then struck the Ford on its passenger side.
Ingraham, who was reported wearing a seat belt, died in the crash. Troopers do not suspect impairment Although impairment, but a toxicology sample was obtained from him and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Chauvin was properly restrained and had minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
This investigation is ongoing.
