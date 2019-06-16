Police respond to shooting on Hammond St. that sent 1 victim to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Hammond Street, which is not far from the intersection of Airline Highway and Hollywood Street.
A spokesman with BRPD said one person was being taken to the hospital. Emergency officials added the victim’s injuries are serious but appear to not be life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.