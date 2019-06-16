Non-profit gives dads early Father’s Day celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of families attended the annual Father’s Day Prayer Service hosted by Save Baton Rouge Youth Movement.
Patricia Gail, coordinator of the event, said the non-profit focuses on youth wellness. She added the goal for the event was to send out special prayers to dads, with hopes of strengthening family bonds.
“We come together every year to reach families, to turn the hearts of the fathers to their children, and the children back to the fathers to strengthen the families,” said Gail.
Gail also said she hopes this prayer celebration will encourage eager dads to continue helping create the blueprint for their families and future generations.
“That’s what we want to do, restore the joy so that each one of us as an individual, so we can share the joy and the love,” Gail added.
The group also honored fathers who have left positive impacts on the community. Dr. Johnnie Jones, an attorney and civil rights activist was one of those honorees. He is 99 years old.
“We cannot sit around and wait for someone to do that what you can do for yourself,” said Jones.
He was a prominent civil rights activist in Louisiana, as well as a key player in the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott. He said he has witnessed great strides in the community and hopes to see more.
“Baton Rouge has changed; a lot of the attitudes of people has changed a lot, but we’re still not on parody with the rest of the nation,” Jones explained.
Jones will turn 100 years old in November.
