Man dies at hospital after shooting on Susan Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City police released the identity of a man who was killed early Saturday on Susan Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were sent out to the 11162 block of Susan Avenue at around 5 p.m. on June 16.
Officers found Roderick Daniels Jr, 28, in the front yard of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Daniels was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
There are no known motives or suspects at this time, according to the police department.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
