Man barricades himself in home after domestic dispute in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are on standby after a man barricaded himself in a home.
At around 6:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in the 100 block on S. 10th Street about a domestic dispute. A man and a woman had been arguing and the man had a gun at the time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The woman was able to safely get out of the home, but the man barricaded himself in the home.
SWAT team officers have been contacted and are responding to the incident.
