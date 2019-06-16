Juneteenth provides way to remember the past, celebrate the future

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, held her annual Gus Young Juneteenth Celebration Saturday.
The free event at the Gus Young BREC Park celebrates the freedom of African Americans back in 1863.
Juneteenth celebrations started in Galveston, Texas, and have since spread all over the country.
Marcelle said the event is a great way to remember the past and celebrate the future.
“We wanted our babies to know their history and so, that is what it was about for me today, bringing families together, unifying, and having a nice family event,” Marcelle explained.
She added this year’s celebration was the biggest turnout since she started hosting the event.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.