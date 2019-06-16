FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy late Father’s Day for some

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms have erupted late in the day on Father’s Day Sunday.
Some storms are producing small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. A soggy weather pattern is forecast to stay in place to start the work week. Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door Monday, especially if you have lunchtime plans.
Showers and thunderstorms look to be most likely right around 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday with a band of thunderstorms quickly pushing through the area. One or two storms embedded within the band could be strong to severe producing damaging winds.
Tuesday will also see a likely chance for rain during the early to mid-afternoon. With the high chance for rain early in the day, we should be able to keep afternoon highs out of the 90s.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday, as a trough slowly pushes out of the area. High pressure will arrive Friday, just in time for summer. This high pressure system will keep the area mainly dry and crank up the heat as we move into next weekend.
Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-90s for the first part of the following work week and morning lows will be toasty in the mid to upper 70s.
