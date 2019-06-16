FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy Father’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local weather will be hot and muggy for Father’s Day. Most stay dry with just a 30 percent chance for rain today. If you have outdoor plans with Dad, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks.
We get a slight cool down with afternoon temperatures to start the work week thanks to increased rain chances. Off and on showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and again on Tuesday.
Tuesday looks to be slightly wetter than Monday. Rainfall totals could range between 0.5-1.5″ for most with locally higher amounts.
Afternoon temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s both days. After Tuesday the weather will begin to trend slightly drier.
It’s a typical summer time pattern beginning on the first official day of summer Friday. Hot and muggy weather with a few pop-up mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast into the start of next week.
