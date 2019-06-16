Expo allows minority business owners to network to become more successful

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lots of folks turned up for the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce Minority Businesses Conference and Expo.
The effort is to bring together minority-owned businesses for a chance to become more successful. This year’s conference and expo took place at Cortana Mall.
“An excellent time to come together to network," said Michelle Barnes with the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce. "You can come down here and bring you business cards, bring your cell phones, and just meet.”
There were also panel discussions and audience question and answer sessions.
