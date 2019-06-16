2019 BR Pride Fest grows to biggest ever

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The annual Baton Rouge Pride Fest returned for a 13th year in the Capitol City and this year was bigger than ever.
This year’s Pride Fest was actually part of a bigger Pride Week.
Activities for Pride Fest include free HIV testing, music, and drag queen story time, where folks heard books about acceptance and anti-bullying.
Organizers said seeing everyone attend makes the hard work worth it.
“It’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into it," said Christopher Bradford, chairman of the event. "But to see so many people come to the River Center and to all of our events this week for our first ever Pride Week in Baton Rouge, it really puts the icing on the cake to show how much of an impact we’re making on the community.”
Pride Fest at the River Center concluded at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.