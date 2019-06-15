Still no availability date on medical marijuana in La., but new batch being harvested

(WAFB) - State officials say they are closer than ever to finally making medical marijuana available to Louisiana patients.
Another batch is reportedly now being harvested and will then undergo testing before making it to store shelves. Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain explains some of what has taken so long.
“We’re going from start to finish from a concept to a manufactured pharmaceutical and in every step of the way, it’s a new experience. Everything is new, everything from the development of what particular type of drug is building made to building facilities to dealing with the rules and the regulations,” Strain said.
There’s still no date for when medical marijuana will be available to patients.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.