Report: Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to Lakers for three players, three first-round picks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - According to ESPN, the Pelicans pulled the trigger in a blockbuster trade that sends Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in return for three players and three first-round picks, including this year’s fourth overall selection.
The included players in the deal that head to New Orleans are point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram and shooting guard Josh Hart. Notably absent from the trade is forward Kyle Kuzma, who appeared desired piece for the Pelicans in negotiations.
