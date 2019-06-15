FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather back to summer-like heat and pop-up showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back to dodging raindrops this weekend as the weather pattern returns to something more summer-like with hot, humid conditions and pop-up showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon hours.
One or two storms will have the potential of becoming strong to possibly severe today and Father’s Day Sunday with damaging winds as the main concern. Activity both days will stay scattered in nature meaning don’t cancel your outdoor plans as neither day will be a wash out.
Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s both today and tomorrow with feels like temperatures well into the mid 90s and possibly upper 90s by Father’s Day. Rain chances will sneak into the likely category Monday and Tuesday as a few disturbances move overhead to start the work week.
The higher chance for rain should keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s both days. By the end of the work week morning starts are going to be downright muggy with lows only reaching the mid 70s. The household AC’s will be getting a work out this week for sure.
It’s pretty typical summer time weather as we start summer Friday. Expect hot and steamy conditions with a daily chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
