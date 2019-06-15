Firefighters find 3 vehicles burning at home; investigation underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An investigation is currently in the works after three vehicles caught fire at a home early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Old Hammond Highway near Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.
Investigators added one of the burning vehicles was parked under the carport and two people were asleep inside the home.
According to BRFD, all of the fire damage was contained to the vehicles.
Investigators ask anyone who saw anything or has any information related to the fires to contact them at (225) 354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.