Fire damages portion of church warehouse in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire department officials are investigating a fire that damaged a portion of a warehouse in Baton Rouge.
On June 14, firefighters were sent to the Community Bible Church Warehouse on Monte Sano just after 11 p.m.
The fire started in the back of the building. Firefighters were able to put out the fire by 11:31 p.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire damaged about 25 percent of the warehouse. The fire department said a person inside the warehouse at the time of the fire. The person had minor injuries.
