EBR Office of the Public Defender requests reduction in case load for attorneys

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender says its in a crisis that could jeopardize its clients’ freedom.
Chief Public Defender Mike Mitchell has asked the court to give the office a major break and take some cases away from public defenders and not assign them any new ones. Mitchell says they have seen a major decrease in funding and resources over the years, and he fears their clients will not get what they deserve.
“We believe that there may be a danger at some point, we’ll be providing ineffective assistance. Without adequate time and the resources to do that job, our clients are in danger of being provided with ineffective representation and we do not intend to be complicit in the process with providing them with effective representation,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell says since 2015, the office has lost more than a $1.5 million, which forced it to eliminate positions for an investigator. He also says the request only applies to one court, but if granted, it could have a ripple effect across the court system. District Attorney Hillar Moore says he understands the public defenders’ concerns, but he says he does not agree with the request.
“If the public defender gets his wishes, that means that he would be prohibited now from accepting 70 percent of the cases that he normally gets until he says that he’s now able to continue. This has serious ramifications if this court were to rule in the favor, as they’ve asked them to do," Moore said.
One of the concerns is where people who are accused of crimes and cannot afford personal lawyers would receive legal counsel. Attorney Jarret Ambeau with Ambeau Law Firm says it’s a duty that will likely will fall on private attorneys.
“As an attorney, I owe to the community a certain number of pro bono hours a year. I have to give services away every year,” he said.
Ambeau also says attorneys take a vow to serve the public, however, a decision to grant the public defenders’ request could have a huge impact on law firms.
“Now, I’m all of a sudden giving away all of this time, maybe a tremendous amount of time. Maybe I have to go to trial on this case and it takes a week, two weeks, three weeks out of my office to try a case. That would be devastating to most small practices," Ambeau said.
Mitchell says they will also file a motion to dismiss charges for some defendants and release those in custody for pretrial until adequate counsel is provided.
