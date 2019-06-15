ATV crash off West Baton Rouge Parish highway leaves 1 dead

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating an ATV crash that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as James D. Major Jr., 61, of Baton Rouge.
Zack Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed his body was found off LA 415 (Lobdell Highway) in Port Allen around 2 p.m.
Investigators said the body was discovered along the driveway that wraps around the old Walmart and Cash’s Truck Stop Casino.
They added Major was on the ATV and it seems like that was his regular mode of transportation. They believe he may have been on the way to the service station.
Authorities also believe a truck dropped some sand on the road. They think Major drove over the pile of sand and flipped. They added he later died there on the scene.
Investigators are unsure of exactly what time the crash happened, but at this point, they believe it was an accident. They are still investigating.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to please call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-343-9234.
