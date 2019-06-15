Ascension Parish teachers win funding to renovate science labs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three Ascension Parish science teachers are being rewarded for their innovative teaching.
Ashley Townsend of Oak Grove Primary School, Jennifer Gautreau of Lake Elementary School, and Jessica Wilson of St. Amant High School have all been named regional winners in the Shell Science Lab Regional Challenge.
“These science teachers are model educators for teachers across the country,” said Dr. David Evans, the National Science Teachers Association Executive Director. “We are thrilled to honor all of them for their creativity, resourcefulness, and commitment to their students and quality science teaching.”
Sponsored by Shell Oil Company and administered by the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA), the competition encourages K-12 science teachers to share how they have found ways to create meaningful lab experiences in their classroom while utilizing limited resources for a chance to win a school science lab makeover support package.
Townsend, Gautreau and Wilson are of 39 regional winners named, from which three grand prize winners will be selected. The regional winners each received a school science lab makeover support package valued at $10,000 (for the elementary and middle levels) and $15,000 (for the high school level).
K-12 science teachers located in select school districts near Shell assets were asked to describe their school’s current laboratory resources, explain why laboratory upgrade support is needed, and describe their approach to science education instruction utilizing their school’s current lab facilities.
For more information about the Challenge, visit the competition web site.
