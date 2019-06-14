WAFB’s Weekend Favorites brings you an inside look at our favorite local weekend activities

“I’m new to town so I need some suggestions of places to check out on the weekends! My favorite spot I’ve been to so far was Chimes where I had an unreal BBQ shrimp po’boy. I’ve had a few of them since I’ve gotten here, all of them being better than the last. But the one at Chimes was huge! I also really want to know the best spots for chargrilled oysters, and I am also on the hunt for the best beignet in town. I’ve been to Cafe du Monde in New Orleans, and it was awesome, but I’ve got faith that Baton Rouge has something that can top it.”