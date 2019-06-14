WAFB’s Weekend Favorites brings you an inside look at our favorite local weekend activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s reporters, anchors, and meteorologists have come together to share their personal favorite local weekend activities.
“My weekend starts with 'Basketball for the Aged’ on Saturday morning, then shifts to yard work by the afternoon. And if the weather will cooperate, I try to make time for a motorcycle ride somewhere in the greater metro area. That bike is cheaper than a psychiatrist and just as effective.”
“I love starting my weekend by going to the free community workouts at White Star Market on Saturday mornings. It’s awesome to take classes from local instructors then grab something to eat inside the market. On Saturday nights, I love visiting the Mid-City Makers Market. There are so many talented makers, artists and musicians in our community.”
“It’s a bit out of the way, but I always enjoy the scenic hour drive to Clark Creek (also known as Tunica Hills). It’s the best (and only) spot to hike near Baton Rouge that has actual elevation…and waterfalls! Pack a lunch and plenty of water and prepare to get dirty. An interesting side trip that’s nearby is the Angola Museum at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. It’s a very dark experience, but the exhibits document the brutal history of America’s most notorious prison. It’s located at Angola’s main gate, and it’s only open on weekdays. Admission is free.”
“I’m new to town so I need some suggestions of places to check out on the weekends! My favorite spot I’ve been to so far was Chimes where I had an unreal BBQ shrimp po’boy. I’ve had a few of them since I’ve gotten here, all of them being better than the last. But the one at Chimes was huge! I also really want to know the best spots for chargrilled oysters, and I am also on the hunt for the best beignet in town. I’ve been to Cafe du Monde in New Orleans, and it was awesome, but I’ve got faith that Baton Rouge has something that can top it.”
