Sprouts Farmers Market coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open in Baton Rouge Wednesday, June 26. The store will be the first Sprouts location in Louisiana.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held opening day at the new store, located at 4841 Rouzan Square Ave. Doors open to the public at 7 a.m. On opening day, the first 200 shoppers will get 20% off their total purchase. Coffee and muffin samples will also be served to everyone in line before doors open. Every customer who shops on opening day will also receive a free, reusable shopping bag with their purchase.
Sprouts says it’s committed to “zero waste,” and as part of that, the new store will donate unsold, edible groceries to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The effort is part of the Food Rescue program. In 2018, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 27 million pounds of groceries, the equivalent of 23 million meals. Food not fit for donation to the program is given to local cattle farms and composting facilities.
