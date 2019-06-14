La. lawmakers announce duplication of benefits fix

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and Senator John Kennedy, R-La., announced Friday, June 14 that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released the legal guidance needed to implement the duplication of benefits fix for 2016 flood victims. The fix was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in October of 2018.
“I’m glad to report that duplication of benefits is fixed,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I’ve urged HUD to minimize restrictions on which flood victims receive Restore Louisiana grants. HUD is allowing state officials to determine who qualifies. I urge the governor to make as many flood victims as possible able to receive the resources they need to recover.”
“Long overdue doesn’t even begin to describe this announcement. However, the fix is in, the guidance is in the books and Louisiana now has a path forward to provide the relief that our flood victims deserve,” said Graves.
“President Trump told me two months ago that he wanted to help Louisiana. I am hopeful that this guidance delivers the solution that Louisiana flood victims need,” said Kennedy. “I’ll be reviewing it carefully to make sure it complies with Congress’ legislative intent. The people of Louisiana deserve the disaster relief they were promised. They shouldn’t be penalized for unprecedented flooding.”
The guidance says those who make below 120% of the area median income (AMI) will be immediately eligible to receive grants from Restore LA. Those making above that threshold will have to apply for an exemption to receive a grant. An earlier draft of the guidance would have restricted those who qualify for the exemption to only those victim eligible for a hardship waiver (death in family, loss of job, loss of income, etc.), however, Sen. Cassidy says he pressed HUD to open up the eligibility. The department agreed to let the state define qualifications for the waiver.
Click here to read the full guidance document.
