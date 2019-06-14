La. lawmakers announce duplication of benefits fix

The guidance says those who make below 120% of the area median income (AMI) will be immediately eligible to receive grants from Restore LA. Those making above that threshold will have to apply for an exemption to receive a grant. An earlier draft of the guidance would have restricted those who qualify for the exemption to only those victim eligible for a hardship waiver (death in family, loss of job, loss of income, etc.), however, Sen. Cassidy says he pressed HUD to open up the eligibility. The department agreed to let the state define qualifications for the waiver.