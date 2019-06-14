School maintenance workers find man’s decomposed body

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found dead near a Shreveport school Thursday morning.
Central Elementary maintenance workers found his decomposed body just after 7 a.m. in a woody area in the 1600 block of Murphy Street, the Caddo Parish coroner’s office reports.
The coroner’s office tentatively has identified him as 25-year-old Charles Davis, of Greenwood.
That identification is based on a photo ID found in one of the man’s pockets and is pending scientific confirmation.
An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to determine how the man died.
His death is being investigated by Shreveport police.
“The cause and manner of Davis’ death has not been determined. Autopsy pending,” Officer Christina Curtis replied when asked whether there were any signs of foul play.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.