Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks highly of LSU’s Ed Orgeron

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Head coach Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints have wrapped their three-day mini camp and won’t return until training camp begins in late July.
Football fans are counting down to the Saints’ season opener. Also, both Southern and LSU will kick off their 2019 campaigns in less than 80 days.
Payton only had LSU’s Ed Orgeron on his staff for one season back in 2008, but he said the two have maintained a great friendship.
“He’s passionate about football; think he’s doing a great job," said Payton. “When you look at someone from this state and loves the game. And I know guys that work with him and for him, how highly they speak of him. I know he’s a fantastic recruiter. So, we follow those guys closely. It’s good to see Ed in that position. He’s going to do well.”
When you see clips of him trying to fire his team up, do you have specific thoughts?
“I haven’t seen those clips. I’ve seen clips where the neck veins are popping out. But I haven’t seen those clips,” Payton replied.
The Saints will host the Houston Texans on September 9 to open the season.
LSU will also start its season at home. The Tigers will host the Georgia Southern Eagles on August 31.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.