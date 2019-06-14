Retired WAFB anchor, Donna Britt, to be inducted in to La. Justice Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2019 Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame inductees have been announced by Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. LeBlanc, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Darrel Vannoy, and the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation.
One of the inductees is former WAFB anchor, Donna Britt.
- Honorable Jerry L. Bell, retired police chief, DeQuincy, Calcasieu Parish
- Honorable Donna Britt, retired WAFB news anchor, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Honorable Gregory C. “Greg” Champagne, sheriff, St. Charles Parish
- Honorable Paul D. Connick Jr., district attorney, Jefferson Parish
- Honorable Michael A. Couvillon, sheriff, Vermilion Parish
- Honorable Jay Dardenne, commissioner of administration, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Honorable Ernestine S. Gray, juvenile court judge, Orleans Parish
- Honorable Haywood B. Joiner Jr., chair, Department of Allied Health, LSU Alexandria, Rapides Parish
- Honorable Patrick M. LaSalle, retired police chief, Patterson, St. Mary Parish
- Honorable Ross Maggio Jr., retired warden, Louisiana State Penitentiary, East Feliciana Parish
In addition to the new inductees, the re-entry honoree of the year is Honorable Ronnie M. Moore, coordinator of Cornerstone Builders, Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Orleans Parish.
A tribute and appreciation event to honor the inductees will be held Friday, July 12.
- 10:30 a.m. - Free, public reception at the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum, located just outside the gates of the prison at the end of Highway 66 in West Feliciana Parish
- 11 a.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony at the museum to unveil exhibit cases on the lives and accomplishments of the inductees
- 5 p.m. - Awards banquet and formal reception at Baton Rouge’s LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center, located at 3848 W Lakeshore Dr. Tickets are $75 each and include a catered meal
For ticket information, call the Louisiana State Penitentiary at 225-655-2592 or email Rolanda Robinson at rolandarobinson@angolamuseum.org. Click here to learn more about the museum.
