Police still working unsolved homicide case from 1982

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help solving a murder case from back in 1982.
Police say on June 16, 1982, the bodies of Archie “Randy” Hooper and Debra Hortence Goodspeed were found near the Comite Rive at Dyer Road. Their bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition when they were found, officials say.
After autopsies were performed, their deaths were ruled homicides.
Detectives found out both victims were last seen alive June 13 at about 1:30 a.m. when they left The Pub and Game Room, located at 11455 Plank Rd.
Many people were questioned during the investigation, but still, a motive has not been determined. The case remains unsolved.
After Hooper’s death, his mother became an active member of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC). Since his death, she has helped many families and shared in their grief. Police say she died in 2018 without ever getting closure about her son’s death. Police are hoping someone in the public can help provide that closure.
Anyone with information in the case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
