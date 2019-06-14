Pedestrian killed trying assist driver involved in separate crash

NEW IBERIA, La. (WAFB) - Police say a man was killed trying to assist the driver of a separate crash in New Iberia.
According to Louisiana State Police, at around 9:15 p.m. on June 13, troopers began investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on the Hwy. 90 eastbound frontage road near Darnall Road.
The crash took the life of Ken Delahoussaye, 47, police say.
Investigators believe the crash happened while Delahoussaye was walking across the frontage road to help the drive of a vehicle in a ditch as the result of a previous crash. At the same time, a car was traveling in the westbound lane. As Delahoussaye walked into the westbound lane, he was struck by the car.
Delahoussaye was pronounced dead on the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. Police say impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
The crash is still under investigation.
