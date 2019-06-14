Man and wife arrested for conducting drug sales out of vehicle with child present

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a man and his wife have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of their car with a child present.
On June 13, narcotics agents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office observed Cedric Cage, 37, conducting what appeared to be a drug deal while a small child was riding in the vehicle he and his wife, Rashida Cage McCalope, 43, were using.
A short foot pursuit ensued between Cage and police before he and McCalope were taken into custody.
A search warrant was issued for Cage’s house, resulting in the arrest of a third person, Clumon Lanieux, 41.
Police say the state's Department of Children and Family Services was contacted in reference to the child in the car and other children present at the house.
The following items were seized from the home:
- 69 grams of cocaine (2.5 ounces)
- 14 grams of meth (1/2 ounces)
- 4.2 grams of marijuana
- $1,892
- Ruger 9mm handgun
- Smith and Wesson .40 handgun (stolen)
- Springfield xd 9mm handgun (stolen)
- Smith and Wesson Governor
- Police scanner
Cage, McCalope, and Lanieux were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on numerous firearm and drug charges with intent to distribute. Cage and McCalope also face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
