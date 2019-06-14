Man wanted for not surrendering ‘vicious’ dogs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for obstruction of a court order.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say Shane Nobles was ordered to surrender his two pit bulls after they were declared vicious by a court of law.
Nobles has not yet complied with the court order. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on one count of obstruction of a court order.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.