Juvenile accused of shooting into crowd at Hammond park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Police Department says a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a park Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to a shooting at Zemurray Park just before 6 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say a group of about 50 people were gathered at the park. They later learned that a fight had taken place and someone shot into the crowd.
Officers were able to identify the shooter as a 16-year-old male. He was arrested and booked with attempted first degree murder, discharging of a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.
Police also arrested 33-year-old Charlene Jackson of Hammond and booked her with principal to first degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police wouldn’t say how Jackson and the juvenile are related, just that they arrived at the park together.
Hammond Police Chief, Edwin Bergeron said as Jackson was fighting with another female, she dropped a gun.
“Then the male juvenile picked the gun off the ground and started shooting it at people at the party,” said Bergeron.
Mother, Quiera Harland said her son was practicing baseball that day. After the coaches heard the gunshots, they immediately cancelled practice.
Harland says it was clear the shooting impacted her son who was nervous to return to the park the following day. But she told him something like that shouldn’t keep him from enjoying what he loves.
“It doesn’t make sense to put his life on hold because of grownups and they bull crap,” said Harland.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.