FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity on the rise; scattered rain for weekend

Winds shifting around the southeast by this afternoon will usher humidity back into the region. Highs will top out around 90° again this afternoon with the majority of us staying dry. You’ll notice the return of summer over the next couple of mornings as our lows only reach the low to mid 70°s over the weekend. Highs will continue to top out near or a little above 90°, but increased humidity and returning rain chances will signal a transition back into our typical summertime pattern.