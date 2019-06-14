FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity on the rise; scattered rain for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This morning marks the end of our run of cooler, less humid June weather that we’ve enjoyed for the last several days.
Winds shifting around the southeast by this afternoon will usher humidity back into the region. Highs will top out around 90° again this afternoon with the majority of us staying dry. You’ll notice the return of summer over the next couple of mornings as our lows only reach the low to mid 70°s over the weekend. Highs will continue to top out near or a little above 90°, but increased humidity and returning rain chances will signal a transition back into our typical summertime pattern.
We’ve got rain chances around 40% for both Saturday and Sunday, with the majority of the activity occurring during the afternoon hours. Rain chances may inch a touch higher for the first part of next week, but overall a fairly typical summertime pattern will settle in for the balance of next week, with highs in the low 90°s and scattered, mainly afternoon t-storms.
