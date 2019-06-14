FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns for Father’s Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have enjoyed a nice run of mainly sunny afternoons with low humidity this week. However, you may have noticed Friday afternoon was just a tad bit stickier than the previous three days. Unfortunately, our run of low humidity has come to an end and you’re really going to notice a difference over the weekend.
The first sign of a return of that Gulf moisture arrives as early as Saturday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the 70s compared to the 60s we’ve enjoyed over the past four mornings. What’s more, Saturday’s afternoon heat index readings will be in the mid to upper 90s thanks to the added humidity. We haven’t seen heat index readings that high since Monday.
We also bring significant rain back into the weather picture for the first time since the floods of last week. Set Saturday afternoon rain chances at 40%. It will be breezy at times Saturday afternoon too. Father’s Day Sunday looks to be a near repeat of Saturday, with a muggy but dry morning start in the 70s, afternoon highs around 90° to the low 90s, but feeling like the mid to upper 90s, as well as isolated to scattered afternoon t-showers across the area. In the end, however, just remember neither day will be rainy all day, so Dad will still be able to get some afternoon activities in. Just keep the eyes to the skies and your WAFB Weather App handy.
Daily rain chances, or probability of precipitation, look to settle in at about 50% or so from Monday through Thursday, composed almost entirely of afternoon scattered action. Morning starts for all four days will be in the low to mid 70s with afternoon highs near 90° each day, with plenty of humidity to make those 90s feel even hotter. Set rain chances at 40% for next Friday, and then 30% to 40% to follow next Saturday and Sunday (June 22 and 23). Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s all three days.
So here it is in a nutshell: our enjoyable break from summer humidity has ended as of Friday afternoon, with the forecast for the next seven to ten days showing something quite typical for summer weather around the WAFB area.
Get used to it.
