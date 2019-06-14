FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns for Father’s Day weekend

We also bring significant rain back into the weather picture for the first time since the floods of last week. Set Saturday afternoon rain chances at 40%. It will be breezy at times Saturday afternoon too. Father’s Day Sunday looks to be a near repeat of Saturday, with a muggy but dry morning start in the 70s, afternoon highs around 90° to the low 90s, but feeling like the mid to upper 90s, as well as isolated to scattered afternoon t-showers across the area. In the end, however, just remember neither day will be rainy all day, so Dad will still be able to get some afternoon activities in. Just keep the eyes to the skies and your WAFB Weather App handy.