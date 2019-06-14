EBRCOA launches transportation program for seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) has announced the upcoming launch of its Lotus Rides Transportation Program. The inaugural ride will be Monday, June 17 at 7:30 a.m.
The first ride will leave from the EBRCOA Capital City Event Center, located at 6955 Florida Blvd.
Lotus Rides was launched to address the parish’s need for reliable transportation for seniors. Along with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), EBRCOA got a grant from the Seniors and Disabled Program Grant, a matching funds grant. As part of the program, DOTD has given EBRCOA five 12-passenger, wheelchair accessible mini buses.
The pilot program will focus on the following senior centers:
- EBRCOA/BREC Perkins Road, 7122 Perkins Rd.
- Pearl George, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
- Leo S. Butler, 950 E Washington St.
- Florida Boulevard, 5790 Florida Blvd.
- Baker, 3334 Jefferson Ave.
- Dumas House, 1313 N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
“As the program grows, more senior centers will be added until the entire parish is adequately covered. The goal of the program is to eventually offer transportation to all seniors to allow greater accessibility to EBRCOA senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery stores, and various planned senior activities throughout the parish,” said Jonathan Stagg, director of Transportation and Fleet for EBRCOA.
“The provision of safe, consistent, and accessible transportation options has remained a steady concern of seniors, their caregivers, and the community at large. We are excited to take a large leap forward toward addressing this issue and providing a sustainable solution, which is why the EBRCOA in the near future will also purchase additional buses,” said EBRCOA CEO Tasha Clark-Amar.
To learn more about the program, call 225-361-0299.
