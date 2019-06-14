Drago’s purchases old FYE building off College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A very popular, Metairie-based oyster restaurant is one step closer to opening their Baton Rouge location.
Drago’s Seafood has purchased the old FYE building on Constitution Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
The building is located next to the Chili’s near the intersection of I-10 and College Drive. The 13,600-square foot space used to house the entertainment and music retail store, FYE.
Earlier this year, property owners requested a zoning change to allow for the sale of alcohol.
“We are looking forward to being able to bring our charbroiled oysters to Baton Rouge,” Cvitanovich said. “We’ve been trying for some years now to open a Drago’s in BR, but it wasn’t the perfect deal yet which has to be good for us and the landlord.”
Drago’s first opened in Metairie in 1969 and has locations in Jackson, New Orleans, Metairie and Lafayette.
