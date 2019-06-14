DOC: Angola employee arrested for smuggling cellphones, money to inmates

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola, detained a corrections officer Friday, June 14 for reportedly smuggling cellphones and money to inmates at the prison.
When questioned, Christopher Allen, 28, of Woodville, Mississippi, admitted to the crimes, the Department of Corrections (DOC) said.
Investigators say they discovered Allen had seized a contraband cellphone from an inmate earlier in the week, then gave it to another inmate. Deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office booked Allen on one count of malfeasance in office.
Allen had been employed at Angola since January of 2009. He had attained the rank of lieutenant and resigned Friday during the investigation.
