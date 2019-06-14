BRPD invites teens interested in being first responders to participate in Explorer Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is inviting teens between the ages of 14 and 18 to participate in their Explorer Program.
Participants will work with EMS, Boy Scouts of American, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office. Activities include attending and assisting with special events, learning about laws and courtroom proceedings, team building, and more.
Other topics to be covered include gun safety, crowd control, basic first aid and CPR, and traffic control.
“I believe this program will give kids an idea of what we do every day and what it takes to become or do the job that we do every day. Some kids may be interested. and they may want to follow through with it, or some may say no. We want to be a lawyer or be a doctor, but at the same time, we’re going to expose them to those different types of careers,” said Sgt. Belford Johnson with BRPD.
An open house event for the program will be held Saturday, June 15 at the BRPD Training Academy, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. The open house begins at 5 p.m.
Anyone with questions should call the Community Services Division at 225-389-4801 or contact Sgt. Johnson at bdjohnson@brla.gov.
