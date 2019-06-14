Bike ride, prayer vigil for those lost to violence scheduled for Friday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be on the lookout for bicyclists on the road Friday evening, they’ll be riding with a powerful message.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will be among the dozens of local leaders participating in the “Pedaling for Peace” bike ride.
The ride starts at 6 p.m. on Friday at Shopper’s Value, located at 5355 Government Street, and ends at Howell Park.
A prayer and vigil for those who have lost their lives due to violence will be held at the end of the ride.
For those who do not have bikes, please contact Twahna P. Harris, Legislative Assistant to Councilman Lamont Cole, at (225)389-3182 or Kirkland Pelichet, Geaux Cruisin’, at 225-424-7720.
