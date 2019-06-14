Baton Rouge Fire Department releases tips on grilling safety for Father’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department released a list of helpful tips to avoid grilling accidents for upcoming Father’s Day celebrations.
BRFD is working to spread the word on fire safety and to prevent injuries and property damage relating to irresponsible outdoor cooking.
The graphic released contains all the information someone could need to safely prepare food for their family this holiday weekend. Tips included deal specifically with propane, charcoal, and general outdoor cooking.
BRFD hopes that these guidelines lead to a safer, more enjoyable holiday for everyone.
