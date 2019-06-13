Woman, teen boy arrested after shots fired into large crowd at Hammond park

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A woman and a teenage boy have been arrested after a fight broke out at a park in Hammond and shots were reportedly fired.
The Hammond Police Department says on Wednesday, June 12 just before 6 p.m., officers responded to Zemurray Park, located at 600 S Oak St., about some sort of disturbance.
When officers got to the park, they saw a large crowd of at least 50 people gathered there. As officers interviewed people, it was found a fight had happened and someone fired into the crowd. The fight supposedly started after another altercation that took place the night before.
Officers were able to identify the shooter as a 16 year old male. He was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property, and aggravated battery.
Carlene Jackson, 33, of Hammond, was also arrested. She’s charged with principal to attempted first degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.