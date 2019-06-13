White Star Market takes healthy approach to sharing business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -It takes a village... to live a healthy lifestyle. It's not the typical saying, but it might as well be one for one Baton Rouge business that wants to share the wealth along with the health.
“We are trying to encourage people to come together,” said Whitney Gaines, co-founder of White Star Market. “I feel like every time there is a connection, people just have a better experience. So for me, a healthy active lifestyle is a huge part of what I advocate and I think what makes people really happy from the inside out.”
White Star Market opened its doors on May 17, 2018. The business takes a unique approach to its primary concept, which is to serve as a food hall.
“A food hall is a gathering place where we house 10 different restaurants, a bar and drink concepts all under one roof. It’s a fun way to showcase a lot of what Baton Rouge has to offer, all in a one-stop shop,” Gaines said.
Because health is so important to Gaines, White Star recently partnered with Eat Fit BR and Healthy BR.
“You can eat healthy pretty much in every concept that we have there, you just have to make smart choices.”
Expect to see more on the menu in the coming weeks.
But what goes in isn’t the only key to a healthy living. The energy we put out is just as important, so White Star hosts many different community workout and exercise events.
“I think it can be intimidating to find a workout studio for the first time, so this is kind of breaking down those barriers and having them come to us in a more relaxed setting, that way people can get to know a little bit more about that gym, ask those questions, maybe meet some people that go there, and encourage them to support these local businesses that have partnered with us,” Gaines said.
It all started with free yoga classes from Lululemon. From there they added a monthly run with Varsity Sports (every third Thursday), bike rides with Bike Baton Rouge, and various workout classes from different businesses around the city.
“I think that when we all lift each other up and champion other businesses and what they’re doing and all the things that they’re doing well, it helps make Baton Rouge a better place to live and work and just hang out.”
There will be some new things coming in the fall, so make sure to keep an eye out for that announcement in the WAFB Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group.
“Things are always changing and change is good.”
