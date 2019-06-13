WANTED: Man accused of stealing chainsaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently looking for a man accused of taking a chainsaw from a home improvement store without paying for it.
Brian Varnado, 33, is wanted for felony theft. He’s described as a white male who is 5′ 10″ tall, weighing about 165 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Officials say on April 19, he was caught on surveillance video walking out of a home improvement store without paying for the chainsaw. With the help of a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities were able to identify Varnado as the suspect. Now, they need help finding him.
Anyone with information on Varnado’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.