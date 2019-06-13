WAFB to begin airing national anthem to end noon news

WAFB, which is owned by Gray Television, will join Gray stations in 93 markets across the country in regularly airing The Star-Spangled Banner. Gray Media Group’s Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell announced the initiative in early June in New Orleans during the broadcast company’s annual meeting of news directors. The highly-produced video stations will air features beautiful scenes from around the country as a 9 year old Florida girl sings the anthem. Howell says more versions featuring other singers will be produced going forward. The original version that will debut on WAFB Friday, June 14 features singer, Reina Özbay. She has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was 4 years old. Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater.