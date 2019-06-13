State and local officials tout hurricane protection in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell, along with other state and local leaders, said the current flood system in New Orleans provides the best level of risk reduction the city has ever had.
The event was held at the 17th Street Canal pumping station on Thursday (June 13), one of three state of the art facilities with permanent gates and pumps built to lessen the chance of the same kind of storm surge flooding that New Orleans experienced during Hurricane Katrina in 2005
“We stand today inside one of the most advanced pump stations in the country,” said Edwards. “It is just one of many parts of larger $14.6 billion storm risk reduction system that also includes 350 miles of levees and floodwalls, 73 non-federal pumping stations, and several major gated structures.”
The governor said since Katrina, emphasis was put on a perimeter defense with improved levees and levee walls, storm surge barriers, and gates that can be close when surge threatens the area.
The outfall canals now have permanent closures and pumps.
In rebuilding since Katrina, emphasis was put on a perimeter defense with improved levees and levee walls, storm surge barriers, and gates that can be closed when surge threatens the area. The three outfall canals now have permanent canal closures and pumps.
“We have made great improvements to the walls, levees and pumps that have been strengthened since Katrina, but we cannot just pump our way out of the problem,” said Cantrell. “We are a coastal city, and for us there can be no sustainable future if the land and marsh between us and the rising sea continues to deteriorate. That is a vulnerability we cannot and will not accept. We need to continue to improve our green infrastructure and to find innovative ways to live with water. Our future depends on it.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.