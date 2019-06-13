Sportsline Summer Camp is right around the corner

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - If Friday nights mean football to you, then you might be interested to know August 30 will start the 30th year of Sportsline Friday Nite.
And, Friday will be the start another year of Sportsline Summer Camp. The first team we visit with will be the Walker Wildcats.
The team participated in 7-on-7 action Wednesday. One of the teams, the Dutchtown Griffins, are looking for a quarterback and gave 5-foot-8 senior Logan Scott, the younger brother of former Warrick Dunn Award Winner Lindsey Scott, some reps. He has always played defense before, but managed to complete at least one pass against the Wildcats defense.
Of course, former U-High Cubs coach Chad Mahaffey is now with the Wildcats and his team will be in studio Thursday for interviews. We welcomed in the Hornets of Catholic Pointe Coupee Wednesday afternoon and their preview will run over the weekend.
