Saints wrap up mini camp with some kid-like fun

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - There are still a couple months before the start of the Saints football season, but players and fans are already showing their excitement down at mini camp.
RELATED STORIES:
- Saints waive Travin Dural and sign Rishard Matthews
- Final day of Saints mini camp begins Thursday morning
- Alvin Kamara will be Saints feature RB, but Latavius Murray looks to provide balance at the position
- Saints newly-acquired TE Jared Cook looks to be a matchup nightmare for defenses
- After Further Review: Five takes from Saints minicamp day two
- Kamara looking to find new friend in Murray
The summertime music was playing and the Saints were a bit like kids being let out for the summer, as Thursday was the final day of mini camp. The guys were having some fun, as star running back Alvin Kamara and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater swapped jerseys.
“Soon as they did it, I started looking at them differently, like there’s a couple of quarterback runs we could use,” said head coach Sean Payton.
“I probably have the best hands in the NFL,” added Bridgewater. “I mean, of course, Mike Thomas and then Teddy Bridgewater, probably.”
“Might go back to those days with LT (LaDainian Tomlinson) where he was throwing three to four TD passes a year,” said quarterback Drew Brees. “Not such a bad thing.”
Could you catch them?
“Absolutely. Just call my number. I was ready the whole year. Most of the time they just had me standing there. Look handsome. I told them, ‘I’m ready to catch one.’"
However, it certainly hasn’t been all smiles for Brees lately. As he begins to chase another ring on the field, he’s been dealing with problems concerning diamonds off it.
The Saints will now break until late July, when training camp begins in earnest.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.