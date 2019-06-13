Mother, son arrested for setting cars on fire in Walmart parking lot

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Ascension Parish have arrested a mother and son accused of intentionally setting fire to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Donaldsonville Walmart in February.
Officials say Joshua Bougere, 24, and Sylvia Williams, 63, set fire to a vehicle that spread to two nearby vehicles on Feb. 28 at the Walmart on Marchand Drive.
During the course of the investigation, State Fire Marshal investigators determined one of the vehicles was intentionally set on fire. Witnesses told authorities Bougere had been in an ongoing feud with the owner of the vehicle set on fire.
Bougere and Williams were located on separate dates at their home in Plattenville and taken into custody.
Bougere was booked on June 10 on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit simple arson. Williams was booked on on May 29 on one count of accessory after the fact to simple arson. Both were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.