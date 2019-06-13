LSU track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson announces she will be going pro

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Freshman Sha’Carri Richardson took to social media to announce she will be leaving LSU to become a professional athlete.
Richardson, would set two two U20 world records at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin. She had personal bests of 10.75 in the 100 meters and 22.17 in the 200 meters. She became the first woman in world history to run sub 10.8 in the 100 and sub 22.2 in the 200 meters on the same day.
Sha’Carri Richardson is also a semifinalist for The Bowerman. The Bowerman, is the collegiate track and field’s highest honor, is awarded each year to the top male and female collegiate athletes in the sport of NCAA track and field. Richardson is just the third woman in LSU track and field history to be named a semifinalist.
